Assam Crackdown: 81 'Anti-Nationals' Arrested Following Pahalgam Attack

Authorities in Assam have arrested 81 individuals accused of anti-national activities post-Pahalgam attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrests, with ongoing surveillance of social media. Among the detained is opposition MLA Aminul Islam, held under sedition and the National Security Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:21 IST
Assam has intensified its crackdown on anti-national activities, as the number of arrests reached 81 since the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement, emphasizing the state's vigilance against disruptive elements.

According to Sarma, the recent apprehensions include individuals from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts. In a social media post, he assured the public that systems are in place to monitor and act against anti-national sentiments circulating online.

The arrests included opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who faced sedition charges for allegedly supporting Pakistan during the incident. Despite securing bail, Islam was subsequently detained under the stringent National Security Act.

