Mayawati Urges UP's New Police Chief to Tackle Law and Order Challenges

BSP chief Mayawati emphasized the urgent need for Uttar Pradesh's new Director General of Police to address law and order challenges. She noted the state's issues with feudal and criminal dominance, affecting communal harmony and causing societal unrest. Mayawati urged state cooperation and questioned UP's role in India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, called on the newly appointed Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh to address significant law and order challenges. She raised concerns over the state's prevailing feudal and criminal dominance that fuels caste-based and communal tensions.

Her comments followed Rajeev Krishna's appointment as the acting DGP, suggesting that the current rule of law in Uttar Pradesh is flawed. Highlighting the impact on societal harmony, Mayawati urged the state's authorities to ensure law enforcement.

She underscored Uttar Pradesh's potential role in India's progress and questioned if ongoing law and order issues serve the people or the nation. Her remarks stress the need for active government cooperation to transform UP into a growth catalyst.

