Unmasking the High-Stakes World of Illegal Online Gambling

Illegal online gambling platforms are enticing vulnerable users, including minors, with aggressive financial incentives and high-speed betting products, a recent report reveals.

These platforms, operating without the burden of taxes and regulations, offer enticing payouts and games banned on legal sites, leading to unprecedented gambling rates.

A report from CUTS International estimates annual deposits in these platforms nearing USD 100 billion, with over 5.4 billion visits recorded on top illegal sites in just one year.