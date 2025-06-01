Left Menu

Unmasking the High-Stakes World of Illegal Online Gambling

Illegal online gambling platforms are drawing in vulnerable users with aggressive incentives and rapid-fire betting products. These platforms bypass regulations, leading to high user engagement and financial loss. CUTS International reports millions of visits annually, highlighting their exploitative strategies and the challenges in curbing their influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:38 IST
  • India

Illegal online gambling platforms are enticing vulnerable users, including minors, with aggressive financial incentives and high-speed betting products, a recent report reveals.

These platforms, operating without the burden of taxes and regulations, offer enticing payouts and games banned on legal sites, leading to unprecedented gambling rates.

A report from CUTS International estimates annual deposits in these platforms nearing USD 100 billion, with over 5.4 billion visits recorded on top illegal sites in just one year.

