Tragedy Unfolds: Aid Distribution in Gaza Marred by Violence

An aid distribution in the Gaza Strip turned tragic as at least 25 people lost their lives and scores were injured on Sunday. Witnesses reported that Israeli forces fired on civilians around a kilometer from an aid site supported by an Israeli-backed foundation.

Despite the army's statement of being 'unaware of injuries,' witnesses alleged chaotic scenes marked by Israeli gunfire. Health ministry officials confirmed the deaths, and local hospitals treated numerous casualties.

The incident spotlights the complexities of aid distribution in Gaza, where a U.S. and Israel-backed new system has drawn criticism for allegedly breaching humanitarian norms and causing further displacement threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)