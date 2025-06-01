Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Aid Distribution in Gaza Marred by Violence

At least 25 people were killed and many wounded during an aid distribution in the Gaza Strip. Witnesses claim Israeli forces opened fire on civilians near the site. The incident has further complicated the already chaotic aid delivery system, highlighting ongoing tensions and humanitarian challenges in the area.

Rafah | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:47 IST
An aid distribution in the Gaza Strip turned tragic as at least 25 people lost their lives and scores were injured on Sunday. Witnesses reported that Israeli forces fired on civilians around a kilometer from an aid site supported by an Israeli-backed foundation.

Despite the army's statement of being 'unaware of injuries,' witnesses alleged chaotic scenes marked by Israeli gunfire. Health ministry officials confirmed the deaths, and local hospitals treated numerous casualties.

The incident spotlights the complexities of aid distribution in Gaza, where a U.S. and Israel-backed new system has drawn criticism for allegedly breaching humanitarian norms and causing further displacement threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

