Former PM Sheikh Hasina Indicted: A Historic Trial in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for multiple charges, including mass murder, related to a crackdown on protests. The trial, conducted in absentia, marks a significant legal and political moment in Bangladesh. The tribunal has broadcast proceedings on TV for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges including mass murder, owing to her alleged involvement in last year's violent suppression of student-led protests.

The trial, unprecedented in its public visibility, is being conducted in absentia, with live broadcasts marking a first in Bangladesh's history. Hasina, ousted from office last August, faces allegations alongside two others, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam prompted the tribunal to consider the Awami League a criminal entity, citing crimes executed on a partisan basis. Should Hasina and her co-accused be found guilty, they face severe penalties under Bangladesh's ICT-BD law, potentially including the death sentence.

