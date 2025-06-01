Left Menu

Assam Minister Offers Support to Bereaved Family in Pahalgam

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bohra visited the family of Adil Hussain Shah, a victim of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Bohra offered condolences on behalf of the government and presented a Rs 5 lakh cheque as relief. He plans to address the family's case with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:52 IST
Assam Minister Offers Support to Bereaved Family in Pahalgam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bohra paid a visit to the family of Adil Hussain Shah, one of the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam. Bohra conveyed the Assam government's condolences and presented a financial relief cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Shah's grieving family.

The minister announced his intention to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to advocate on behalf of the family, which lost its primary breadwinner. Bohra also expressed regret at missing a meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was not available at the time.

Condemning the attack, Bohra emphasized the global support and unity backing the Narendra Modi government's response. He urged collective efforts to tackle such threats in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025