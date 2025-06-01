Assam Minister Offers Support to Bereaved Family in Pahalgam

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bohra paid a visit to the family of Adil Hussain Shah, one of the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam. Bohra conveyed the Assam government's condolences and presented a financial relief cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Shah's grieving family.

The minister announced his intention to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to advocate on behalf of the family, which lost its primary breadwinner. Bohra also expressed regret at missing a meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was not available at the time.

Condemning the attack, Bohra emphasized the global support and unity backing the Narendra Modi government's response. He urged collective efforts to tackle such threats in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)