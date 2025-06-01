Major Methamphetamine Bust: DRI Seizes Rs 9.72 Crore Worth in Mizoram

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant breakthrough in its anti-narcotics operations by confiscating methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.72 crore in Mizoram. The seizure, which took place on May 30, led to the arrest of one individual, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Upon inspection, DRI officials uncovered 9.72 kg of the banned tablets hidden in the rear seat chamber of a vehicle in Aizawl's Seling region. The individual was taken into custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and both the vehicle and contraband were seized.

The DRI's preliminary investigation indicates the drugs were smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar border. Since January, DRI's efforts in Mizoram have led to the seizure of methamphetamine valued over Rs 72 crore and the arrest of seven individuals related to drug offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)