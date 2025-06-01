Aid Distribution Points in Gaza: A New Battleground Amidst Ceasefire Falter

An Israeli strike at an aid distribution site in Gaza reportedly resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties on Sunday, as health officials contend with ongoing contradictions from parties involved in the faltering ceasefire efforts.

The incident in Rafah underscores the precarious security situation complicating aid deliveries following a partial lifting of Israel's blockade last month. The Palestinian Red Crescent recovered bodies and treated injured people, yet U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denied any deaths near its site.

The international community criticizes GHF's aid strategy, fearing it inflames forced relocations and violence. The event intensifies the blame game between Hamas and Israel as their peace negotiations, mediated by Arab and U.S. officials, stall.