Saudi FM Condemns Israel's Blockade of Arab Ministers' Visit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, has condemned Israel's decision to block a delegation of Arab ministers from visiting the occupied West Bank, labeling it an act of 'extremism' and a rejection of peace efforts.

During a press conference in Amman, held alongside foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, Prince Faisal announced plans to double diplomatic efforts against Israel's stance within the international community. This response follows Israel's refusal to permit a meeting in Ramallah that included ministers from several Arab nations.

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, echoed these sentiments, criticizing Israel for hindering a just Arab-Israeli settlement. An upcoming international conference, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, is set to discuss the potential establishment of a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)