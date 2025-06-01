Odisha Engineer Arrested for Amassing Disproportionate Wealth
Odisha Vigilance has arrested engineer N Dillip Kumar Choudhury for possessing assets far beyond his income sources. Raids uncovered property and deposits worth several crores. Choudhury faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A senior government engineer in Odisha has been arrested on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.
N Dillip Kumar Choudhury, an Assistant Executive Engineer with the Road and Building Division-I in Berhampur, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance officers. Officials found substantial assets during their investigation.
The seizure included a double-storey building, several plots, flats, and significant bank deposits, totaling several crores. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, leading to his arrest.
