Odisha Engineer Arrested for Amassing Disproportionate Wealth

Odisha Vigilance has arrested engineer N Dillip Kumar Choudhury for possessing assets far beyond his income sources. Raids uncovered property and deposits worth several crores. Choudhury faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:32 IST
A senior government engineer in Odisha has been arrested on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

N Dillip Kumar Choudhury, an Assistant Executive Engineer with the Road and Building Division-I in Berhampur, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance officers. Officials found substantial assets during their investigation.

The seizure included a double-storey building, several plots, flats, and significant bank deposits, totaling several crores. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

