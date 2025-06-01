Left Menu

Ranjan Sharma Takes Oath as Assam's New State Election Commissioner

Ranjan Sharma was sworn in as Assam's new State Election Commissioner by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The ceremony commenced after Chief Secretary Ravi Kota sought the governor's permission. Sharma, who previously served at the Chief Minister's Office, succeeds Alok Kumar as the Commissioner's term concluded last month.

In a significant ceremony on Sunday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya officiated the swearing-in of Ranjan Sharma as the state's new Election Commissioner. This appointment comes after Sharma's distinguished service as Special Commissioner and Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

The official release detailed that the proceedings commenced with Chief Secretary Ravi Kota obtaining necessary permissions from the governor. Sharma's experience and background in the Assam Civil Services are expected to enhance the Election Commission's functioning.

As the successor to Alok Kumar, whose term concluded last month, Sharma's leadership carries forward a legacy into a new administrative chapter in Assam's electoral management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

