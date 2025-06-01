UK Backs Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy Proposal

In a diplomatic development, Britain's foreign minister, David Lammy, announced the UK's endorsement of Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara as the most viable solution to the long-standing conflict. The region remains contested between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeking its independence.

Lammy emphasized the UK's commitment to working with Morocco both economically and on international stages to support this proposal, positioning the UK alongside other U.N. Security Council members like the U.S. and France in backing Morocco's plan.

With the aim of enhancing bilateral relations, the UK and Morocco have signed agreements in sectors such as healthcare, innovation, and infrastructure. These partnerships also align with Morocco's infrastructure investment drives for the 2030 World Cup it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

