Left Menu

UK Backs Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy Proposal

The UK has expressed support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as a viable solution for the Western Sahara conflict, aligning with the United States and France. This move follows a series of bilateral agreements in infrastructure and other sectors between the UK and Morocco, amid preparations for the 2030 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:56 IST
UK Backs Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic development, Britain's foreign minister, David Lammy, announced the UK's endorsement of Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara as the most viable solution to the long-standing conflict. The region remains contested between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeking its independence.

Lammy emphasized the UK's commitment to working with Morocco both economically and on international stages to support this proposal, positioning the UK alongside other U.N. Security Council members like the U.S. and France in backing Morocco's plan.

With the aim of enhancing bilateral relations, the UK and Morocco have signed agreements in sectors such as healthcare, innovation, and infrastructure. These partnerships also align with Morocco's infrastructure investment drives for the 2030 World Cup it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025