UK Backs Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy Proposal
The UK has expressed support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as a viable solution for the Western Sahara conflict, aligning with the United States and France. This move follows a series of bilateral agreements in infrastructure and other sectors between the UK and Morocco, amid preparations for the 2030 World Cup.
In a diplomatic development, Britain's foreign minister, David Lammy, announced the UK's endorsement of Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara as the most viable solution to the long-standing conflict. The region remains contested between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeking its independence.
Lammy emphasized the UK's commitment to working with Morocco both economically and on international stages to support this proposal, positioning the UK alongside other U.N. Security Council members like the U.S. and France in backing Morocco's plan.
With the aim of enhancing bilateral relations, the UK and Morocco have signed agreements in sectors such as healthcare, innovation, and infrastructure. These partnerships also align with Morocco's infrastructure investment drives for the 2030 World Cup it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
