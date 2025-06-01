Madhya Pradesh CM Takes Action: Four IPS Officers Removed for Misconduct

In a bold move to maintain discipline, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has removed four IPS officers due to regrettable conduct in public service.

The officers in question, from Katni, Datia, and the Chambal Range, were accused of inappropriate behavior, prompting immediate action from the chief minister. Specific incidents include allegations of mistreatment in Katni, fueling the leadership's decision.

New appointments have been swiftly made to fill these positions. IPS officer Suraj Verma now serves as Datia's SP, Abhinav Vishwakarma takes charge in Katni, while Sachin Atulkar and Sunil Kumar Jain assume roles as IG and DIG in the Chambal Range, respectively.