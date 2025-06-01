Telangana Cabinet to Tackle Housing and Agricultural Strategies

The Telangana government is gearing up for a pivotal cabinet meeting scheduled for June 5. The agenda is packed with critical discussions on subjects like the Indiramma housing scheme, agricultural readiness for the monsoon, and the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self-employment initiative.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers, has been actively preparing reports after inspecting various districts. These findings are expected to furnish the cabinet with essential insights necessary for making informed decisions.

Among the top priorities is setting the roadmap for handling issues raised by government employees. The Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, is already analyzing reports from officials to address these concerns effectively.

