Telangana Cabinet to Tackle Housing and Agricultural Strategies
The Telangana government will hold a cabinet meeting on June 5 to discuss key issues like the Indiramma housing scheme and agricultural preparations for the rainy season. The meeting aims to finalize guidelines for self-employment initiatives and address concerns raised by government employees.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government is gearing up for a pivotal cabinet meeting scheduled for June 5. The agenda is packed with critical discussions on subjects like the Indiramma housing scheme, agricultural readiness for the monsoon, and the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self-employment initiative.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers, has been actively preparing reports after inspecting various districts. These findings are expected to furnish the cabinet with essential insights necessary for making informed decisions.
Among the top priorities is setting the roadmap for handling issues raised by government employees. The Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, is already analyzing reports from officials to address these concerns effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Indiramma
- housing
- agriculture
- monsoon
- Revanth Reddy
- employment
- government
- cabinet
- meeting
ALSO READ
Ghana’s Agriculture and Employment Policies Reviewed in JobAgri Workshop
Monsoon Marches Forward as Heatwaves Grip Northwest India
Maharashtra Gears Up for Monsoon: Safety Measures in Full Swing
Goa's Atal Asra Yojana: A Monsoon Respite for Economically Weaker Sections
Assam Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Preparedness