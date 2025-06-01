Tensions Rise Amid Controversial Aid Distribution in Gaza
More than 30 Palestinians died in southern Gaza, reportedly targeted by Israeli military near an aid site. Conflicting accounts between military footage and local reports persist. The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies any casualties, accusing Hamas of misinformation. Ongoing aid distribution remains fraught with danger amid failed ceasefire talks.
Tragedy struck in southern Gaza as over 30 Palestinians were reportedly killed near a humanitarian aid distribution site, according to local health officials. Eyewitnesses alleged that the Israeli military opened fire on citizens gathered for aid in Rafah, although the military denied any targeting of civilians, releasing drone footage suggesting otherwise.
The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation running the aid distribution dismissed claims of violence, challenging the narrative set by local officials and pointing fingers at Hamas for spreading 'false' reports. This controversy unfolds as international efforts to ease aid delivery complexities in Gaza continue to encounter challenges.
Amid these tensions, Israel and Hamas exchanged recriminations over the breakdown of ceasefire talks mediated by Arab and U.S. parties. The backdrop of these events is a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by food scarcity, conflict, and political disagreements, highlighting the urgency for diplomatic solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
UN says no aid has reached Palestinians, two days after new supplies began entering Gaza, reports AP.