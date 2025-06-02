Mizoram Faces Unprecedented Challenges After Devastating Landslides
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting following severe landslides and waterlogging caused by continuous heavy rains since May 24. The state reported over 60 house collapses and disrupted infrastructure, leading to significant power outages and water supply issues. The government plans to enforce stricter regulations on construction to mitigate future disasters.
In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a crucial meeting on Sunday with ministers and officials to address the critical situation stemming from heavy rains that began on May 24. The state has experienced massive landslides and extensive waterlogging, severely impacting both public safety and infrastructure.
The continuous downpour has resulted in over 211 landslides across multiple regions, with key highways blocked at 83 sites. Many homes have been damaged or destroyed, leaving numerous residents displaced. Furthermore, widespread power outages and disrupted water supplies are exacerbating the crisis.
The state authorities, recognizing the largely preventable nature of some disasters, vowed to enforce stricter construction regulations to limit man-made factors exacerbating these natural calamities. The government is also facilitating urgent funding to assist district disaster management in their swift response efforts.
