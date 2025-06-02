Left Menu

Mizoram Faces Unprecedented Challenges After Devastating Landslides

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting following severe landslides and waterlogging caused by continuous heavy rains since May 24. The state reported over 60 house collapses and disrupted infrastructure, leading to significant power outages and water supply issues. The government plans to enforce stricter regulations on construction to mitigate future disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:07 IST
Mizoram Faces Unprecedented Challenges After Devastating Landslides
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a crucial meeting on Sunday with ministers and officials to address the critical situation stemming from heavy rains that began on May 24. The state has experienced massive landslides and extensive waterlogging, severely impacting both public safety and infrastructure.

The continuous downpour has resulted in over 211 landslides across multiple regions, with key highways blocked at 83 sites. Many homes have been damaged or destroyed, leaving numerous residents displaced. Furthermore, widespread power outages and disrupted water supplies are exacerbating the crisis.

The state authorities, recognizing the largely preventable nature of some disasters, vowed to enforce stricter construction regulations to limit man-made factors exacerbating these natural calamities. The government is also facilitating urgent funding to assist district disaster management in their swift response efforts.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025