Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Lavrov and Rubio Discuss Ukraine Crisis Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed potential resolutions to the Ukraine conflict, with plans for Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey. They addressed U.S. calls for direct dialogue and expressed condolences over casualties from recent bridge explosions in Russia, committing to a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 02:48 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Lavrov and Rubio Discuss Ukraine Crisis Talks
discussion

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened on Sunday to explore avenues for resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The dialogue, according to Lavrov's ministry, was largely focused on the upcoming Russia-Ukraine negotiations slated for Monday in Turkey, underscoring the urgency of direct communication between the affected nations.

The U.S. State Department highlighted that the call was initiated at Russia's request, during which Rubio emphasized President Donald Trump's stance on the necessity for continued Russian-Ukrainian discussions to establish 'a lasting peace.' The conversation also included expressions of sympathy from Rubio regarding the recent deadly explosions on two bridges in Russian territories adjacent to Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that comprehensive investigations are underway regarding the bridge incidents, where seven fatalities and numerous injuries were reported. Authorities promised that the perpetrators would be identified and held accountable, reiterating a commitment to justice as tensions remain high amid the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025