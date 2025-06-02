High-Stakes Diplomacy: Lavrov and Rubio Discuss Ukraine Crisis Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened on Sunday to explore avenues for resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The dialogue, according to Lavrov's ministry, was largely focused on the upcoming Russia-Ukraine negotiations slated for Monday in Turkey, underscoring the urgency of direct communication between the affected nations.

The U.S. State Department highlighted that the call was initiated at Russia's request, during which Rubio emphasized President Donald Trump's stance on the necessity for continued Russian-Ukrainian discussions to establish 'a lasting peace.' The conversation also included expressions of sympathy from Rubio regarding the recent deadly explosions on two bridges in Russian territories adjacent to Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that comprehensive investigations are underway regarding the bridge incidents, where seven fatalities and numerous injuries were reported. Authorities promised that the perpetrators would be identified and held accountable, reiterating a commitment to justice as tensions remain high amid the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)