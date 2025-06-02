Left Menu

Terror Strikes Boulder: FBI Investigates Molotov Cocktail Attack

FBI Director Kash Patel confirms an active investigation into a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, where a suspect targeted individuals with Molotov cocktails. The assault reportedly occurred during a walk commemorating Israeli hostages in Gaza. A press conference is scheduled for updates.

Terror Strikes Boulder: FBI Investigates Molotov Cocktail Attack
FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the agency's active involvement in investigating a targeted terror attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado. On Sunday, Patel highlighted the FBI's collaboration with local law enforcement, stating that agents are already present at the scene.

The Boulder Police Department has been responding to reports of an attack involving multiple victims. While specific details haven't been released, an imminent press conference at 4 p.m. Mountain Time is expected to provide more information. The incident is believed to have involved Molotov cocktails.

Witnesses reported that the attack occurred during a walk organized to remember Israeli hostages in Gaza. Updates from CBS News have corroborated these accounts with testimony from individuals present at the scene.

