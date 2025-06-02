Left Menu

Terror Strikes Boulder: FBI Responds to Coordinated Attack

Law enforcement and the FBI responded to a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Several victims resulted from the attack, which led to evacuations. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed agents' presence, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned hate-inspired acts, promising to monitor the unfolding situation closely.

Law enforcement and FBI agents swiftly responded to a 'targeted terror attack' that shook Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.

FBI Director Kash Patel assured the public on social media, stating, 'Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.'

Following the attack, Boulder Police initiated the evacuation of several blocks in a bustling pedestrian mall area, citing the presence of 'several victims' without disclosing further details. Colorado Governor Jared Polis, in a staunch statement, declared the unacceptability of 'hate-filled acts of any kind' and pledged ongoing surveillance of the situation.

