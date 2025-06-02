Boulder Attack Sparks Concerns Amid Tensions Over Gaza Conflict

A male suspect is in custody following a terror attack on Sunday in Boulder, Colorado, which left several people injured. This incident was described as a 'targeted' act of terror by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn noted the preliminary nature of the details, as the suspect was apprehended after reports of a man 'setting people on fire.' While the police refrained from labeling it a terror act immediately, investigations are ongoing amid high tensions.

The attack coincides with increased polarization related to the Gaza conflict, prompting antisemitic hate crimes and divisive rhetoric nationwide. This follows recent violent events, including a shooting of embassy employees and protests branded as antisemitic.

