Assam's Himanta India's most corrupt CM, he spreads only hatred: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Biswanath Chariali.
PTI | Biswanathchariali | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:13 IST
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- India
Assam's Himanta India's most corrupt CM, he spreads only hatred: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Biswanath Chariali.
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