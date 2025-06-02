Left Menu

Arrest Made in Boulder Anti-Semitic Attack: A Targeted Act of Terror

A male suspect was arrested after a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, which left multiple people with burns. Described as a hate crime by officials, the attacker reportedly shouted 'Free Palestine' before throwing fire bombs at a Jewish crowd. The incident reflects rising U.S. tensions over Israel's war in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 06:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A male suspect was taken into custody on Sunday following a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, which resulted in multiple individuals sustaining burns. The FBI has labeled the incident as a 'targeted' act, describing the attacker's actions as aimed specifically at a group of Jewish people.

According to FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs, Ben Williamson, the suspect shouted 'Free Palestine' while throwing fire bombs. He stated that the attack occurred amid a demonstration commemorating Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser classified the incident as a hate crime.

The attack highlights ongoing tensions in the United States regarding Israel's conflict in Gaza. Recent incidents, such as the fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C., have exacerbated divisions. Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned the attack, calling it 'unfathomable' that the Jewish community faces such violence.

