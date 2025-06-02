Boulder Attack: A Terrorist Act Amid Rising Hate Crimes

In a shocking attack in Boulder, Colorado, six people were injured when a man allegedly threw incendiary devices at a crowd. The attack occurred during a demonstration to support Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The FBI has labeled the incident a terrorist act and a potential hate crime. The suspect, identified as Mohamed Soliman, is in custody. Authorities believe it was a targeted act of violence.

Officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, condemned the attack as antisemitic. The incident underscores rising tensions in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.