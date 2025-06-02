Left Menu

Boulder Attack: A Terrorist Act Amid Rising Hate Crimes

A 45-year-old man injured six during a protest for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado by hurling incendiary devices while chanting 'Free Palestine'. The attack is being investigated as terrorism. The incident, reflecting heightened U.S. tensions over Israel-Gaza conflict, is deemed antisemitic by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:51 IST
Boulder Attack: A Terrorist Act Amid Rising Hate Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking attack in Boulder, Colorado, six people were injured when a man allegedly threw incendiary devices at a crowd. The attack occurred during a demonstration to support Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The FBI has labeled the incident a terrorist act and a potential hate crime. The suspect, identified as Mohamed Soliman, is in custody. Authorities believe it was a targeted act of violence.

Officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, condemned the attack as antisemitic. The incident underscores rising tensions in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025