Boulder Attack: A Terrorist Act Amid Rising Hate Crimes
A 45-year-old man injured six during a protest for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado by hurling incendiary devices while chanting 'Free Palestine'. The attack is being investigated as terrorism. The incident, reflecting heightened U.S. tensions over Israel-Gaza conflict, is deemed antisemitic by officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:51 IST
In a shocking attack in Boulder, Colorado, six people were injured when a man allegedly threw incendiary devices at a crowd. The attack occurred during a demonstration to support Israeli hostages in Gaza.
The FBI has labeled the incident a terrorist act and a potential hate crime. The suspect, identified as Mohamed Soliman, is in custody. Authorities believe it was a targeted act of violence.
Officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, condemned the attack as antisemitic. The incident underscores rising tensions in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight killed at least 66 people, hospitals say as Israel steps up its offensive, reports AP.
Escalation in Gaza: The Legacy of Conflict
Israeli Strikes Intensify in Gaza, Civilians Caught in Crossfire
Devastating Airstrikes in Gaza Escalate Conflict
Closure of Gaza's Last Northern Hospital Amid Escalating Tensions