Philippines-EU Forge Security Dialogue Amidst Emerging Threats

The Philippines and the European Union have launched a pivotal dialogue on security and defense to address emerging threats, such as cyber attacks and foreign interference. This announcement was made by Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo during EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas's visit to Manila for discussions and a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The new dialogue represents a dedicated platform for enhancing defense cooperation between the regional bloc and the Philippines, allowing for the sharing of expertise and exploration of joint initiatives. It forms part of an existing partnership and cooperation agreement established in 2012 and operationalized in 2018, as outlined by Kallas.

Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a rules-based order, Kallas emphasized promoting peace and jointly addressing South China Sea concerns and broader geopolitical issues, rejecting unilateral coercive changes to the status quo, particularly regarding China's activities in Taiwan and the South China Sea.