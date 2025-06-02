Odisha Police STF Seizes Smuggled Elephant Tusks Worth Rs 50 Lakh

In a significant wildlife trafficking intervention, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized two elephant tusks, valued at Rs 50 lakh, and detained an individual accused of smuggling.

The suspect, identified as Pramod Parida, a resident of Charada village, was apprehended near Telibandha Chhak in the Boudh police station area during a strategic operation.

The STF, collaborating with Boudh forest range officers, acted swiftly along the Boudh-Sonepur Road, leading to the confiscation of illicit ivory. The tusks were subsequently transferred to the Assistant Conservator of Forests for action under the Wildlife Protection Act, as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)