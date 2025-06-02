Left Menu

Cricketer's Pub Faces Legal Heat for Smoking Zone Violation

An FIR has been filed against the management of One8 Commune, a pub co-owned by Virat Kohli, for not having a designated smoking area as required by COTPA. This follows a police inspection during a special drive to curb smoking violations. Previous infractions included operating beyond permitted hours.

Updated: 02-06-2025 13:08 IST
A legal case has been initiated against the One8 Commune bar, co-owned by renowned cricketer Virat Kohli, for failing to provide a designated smoking zone in line with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), according to police officials.

During a routine police patrol on May 29, officers inspected One8 Commune, located on Kasturba Road, and discovered the absence of a designated smoking area, a breach of the law, authorities reported.

The complaint, leading to the FIR, comes under sections 4 and 21 of the COTPA, pursuing smoking prohibition in public spaces. The Bengaluru police are conducting ongoing efforts to address such violations. Notably, One8 Commune has faced previous legal challenges for operating past permitted hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

