Bengaluru's Initiative for Stray Dogs: 90 New Feeding Zones Identified

The Bengaluru Central Municipal Corporation has designated 90 locations as feeding zones for stray dogs, aiming to support animal welfare while maintaining public health and cleanliness. The plan ensures systematic feeding, reducing aggressive behavior, and promoting coexistence in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Animal Husbandry Department of Bengaluru Central Municipal Corporation has launched an initiative to designate 90 official feeding zones for stray dogs across the city. This move is designed to harmonize animal welfare with public health and urban cleanliness, according to Daljit Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Development.

Kumar emphasized the importance of systematic feeding for reducing aggressive behavior in street dogs and aiding neutering and vaccination programs. Signboards indicate the designated spots where the community can feed the dogs, promoting coexistence between humans and stray animals.

The feeding zones are strategically located in low-traffic areas to prevent inconvenience to the public, per guidelines from the Supreme Court and the Animal Welfare Board of India. The initiative seeks to maintain hygiene in these areas, stressing the responsibility of citizens to keep them clean and adhere to designated feeding spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

