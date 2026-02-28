Left Menu

Mega Bust: Unveiling Bengaluru's Rs 593 Crore GST Fraud Racket

The Belagavi zonal unit of DGGI has uncovered a GST fraud racket worth about Rs 593 crore, linked to Star Tax Consultant in Bengaluru. Mohammad Saifullah, identified as the mastermind, orchestrated the issuance of fake invoices to wrongfully claim input tax credit. He was arrested and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:28 IST
Mega Bust: Unveiling Bengaluru's Rs 593 Crore GST Fraud Racket
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on GST fraud, authorities in the Belagavi zonal unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence have dismantled a false input tax credit racket valued at approximately Rs 593 crore. This operation involved searches at locations associated with Star Tax Consultant in Bengaluru.

The investigation revealed an elaborate network dedicated to issuing counterfeit invoices without real transactions, facilitating fraudulent input tax credit allocations of nearly Rs 235 crore. Numerous GST registrations were manipulated to create fake invoices, with shell entities deployed to record and oversee transactions without genuine business activities.

The mastermind, Mohammad Saifullah, a registered GST practitioner, managed several non-existent GSTINs and manipulated the issuance of fictitious invoices for a commission. He was apprehended on February 24 in Bengaluru and is currently in judicial custody, as the investigation proceeds to uncover additional beneficiaries and the full scope of the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

 Global
2
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

 India
3
Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

 India
4
Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026