Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Crashes Wedding Procession
A crash near Narayanpur village involving an unknown vehicle left two people dead and five injured. The accident occurred during a wedding procession going from Kalpi to Devgaon. The deceased include an 11-year-old and a 23-year-old. Police are investigating to find the unknown vehicle.
An unidentified vehicle collided with a wedding procession car near Narayanpur village, claiming two lives and injuring five others, authorities reported on Monday.
The accident took place around 2 am as the wedding entourage traveled from Kalpi to Devgaon in Sumerpur. Seven individuals involved sustained severe injuries.
Deceased victims, Shobhit (11) and Saurabh Pal (23), were pronounced dead at the district hospital. The police are endeavoring to locate the vehicle involved in this tragic incident.
