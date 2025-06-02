Bulldozer Reclaims Encroached Burial Ground in Alam Sarai

Authorities made a decisive move on Monday, deploying a bulldozer to dismantle a burial ground that had appeared on encroached government land in Alam Sarai village. This action followed a decade-long unauthorized occupation of the land, as confirmed by officials.

According to Tehsildar Dhirendra Singh, the land was officially classified as barren government property but had been illegally seized for use as a graveyard. The issue was brought to light after a formal complaint, leading to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) verification of the land's rightful status as public domain.

Subsequent to the SDM's orders, authorities successfully cleared the land using a bulldozer, restoring it to the village community, or gram samaj. Official classifications have been amended in government records, with a comprehensive report submitted to the district magistrate for further action.