Left Menu

Bulldozer Reclaims Encroached Burial Ground in Alam Sarai

Authorities used heavy machinery to clear a burial ground established on illegally occupied government land in Alam Sarai village. The land, originally barren and state-owned, had been encroached over the past decade. Official records have been updated and a report submitted to the district magistrate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:34 IST
Bulldozer Reclaims Encroached Burial Ground in Alam Sarai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities made a decisive move on Monday, deploying a bulldozer to dismantle a burial ground that had appeared on encroached government land in Alam Sarai village. This action followed a decade-long unauthorized occupation of the land, as confirmed by officials.

According to Tehsildar Dhirendra Singh, the land was officially classified as barren government property but had been illegally seized for use as a graveyard. The issue was brought to light after a formal complaint, leading to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) verification of the land's rightful status as public domain.

Subsequent to the SDM's orders, authorities successfully cleared the land using a bulldozer, restoring it to the village community, or gram samaj. Official classifications have been amended in government records, with a comprehensive report submitted to the district magistrate for further action.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025