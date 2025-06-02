Delhi Bar Association Eases Summer Dress Code for Advocates

The Delhi Bar Association (Tis Hazari) has announced a summer exemption for its member advocates, allowing them to forego traditional black coats at the district court level. This exemption takes effect as of May 16 and will last until September 30, in accordance with climatic considerations noted in the Advocates Act of 1961.

According to the notice issued on May 24, the exemption is backed by an amendment in the rules under Section 49 (1) (gg) of the Advocates Act, empowering the Bar Council of India (BCI) to adapt dress codes based on climatic conditions. The BCI holds the authority to establish attire guidelines for advocates appearing in any court or tribunal.

While members can now appear in courts subordinate to the Delhi High Court without black coats, they are reminded to comply with other mandatory dress code regulations. This clarification comes from a notice signed by the association's secretary, Vikas Goyal, ensuring professional decorum is maintained without compromising comfort during the hot summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)