Delhi Bar Association Eases Summer Dress Code for Advocates

The Delhi Bar Association has exempted advocates from wearing the traditional black coats during summer months at district courts, according to a notice issued on May 24. This decision, effective from May 16 to September 30, is in line with amendments under the Advocates Act of 1961 regarding climatic consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Bar Association (Tis Hazari) has announced a summer exemption for its member advocates, allowing them to forego traditional black coats at the district court level. This exemption takes effect as of May 16 and will last until September 30, in accordance with climatic considerations noted in the Advocates Act of 1961.

According to the notice issued on May 24, the exemption is backed by an amendment in the rules under Section 49 (1) (gg) of the Advocates Act, empowering the Bar Council of India (BCI) to adapt dress codes based on climatic conditions. The BCI holds the authority to establish attire guidelines for advocates appearing in any court or tribunal.

While members can now appear in courts subordinate to the Delhi High Court without black coats, they are reminded to comply with other mandatory dress code regulations. This clarification comes from a notice signed by the association's secretary, Vikas Goyal, ensuring professional decorum is maintained without compromising comfort during the hot summer months.

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

