Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Lives of Brave Soldiers

A catastrophic landslide hit a military camp in Chhaten, Sikkim, resulting in the tragic loss of three army personnel and leaving six soldiers missing, according to a defence official.

The landslide occurred around 7 PM on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, spurred by persistent heavy rainfall, the official reported.

The army has named Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada as the deceased. Four soldiers were rescued with minor injuries, while efforts to find the missing personnel are underway under challenging conditions. The army has extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of comprehensive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)