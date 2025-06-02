Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Advocates for Dignified Return of Kashmiri Pandits

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urges the dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. Meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, she proposed an inclusive roadmap aimed at reintegration, emphasizing empathy, societal responsibility, and security for the displaced. Her thoughts were shared with the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is campaigning for the dignified return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits in the region, viewing it as an opportunity to create an inclusive future for Jammu and Kashmir. She met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to propose an 'inclusive and phased roadmap' that addresses the issue systematically.

Mufti's proposal includes allotting land to returning Pandit families and providing financial support for home repairs. Her plan also suggests reserved assembly constituencies for the community and stresses the need for a societal and governmental push to ensure their safe and sustainable return.

Expressing the broader historical and ethical dimensions of the Pandits' return, Mufti indicates that this is not merely a political issue but a collective moral obligation. She calls for a Reconciliation and Reintegration Commission and advocates for dialogues involving community stakeholders to pave the way for co-existence.

