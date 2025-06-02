Mehbooba Mufti Advocates for Dignified Return of Kashmiri Pandits

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is campaigning for the dignified return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits in the region, viewing it as an opportunity to create an inclusive future for Jammu and Kashmir. She met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to propose an 'inclusive and phased roadmap' that addresses the issue systematically.

Mufti's proposal includes allotting land to returning Pandit families and providing financial support for home repairs. Her plan also suggests reserved assembly constituencies for the community and stresses the need for a societal and governmental push to ensure their safe and sustainable return.

Expressing the broader historical and ethical dimensions of the Pandits' return, Mufti indicates that this is not merely a political issue but a collective moral obligation. She calls for a Reconciliation and Reintegration Commission and advocates for dialogues involving community stakeholders to pave the way for co-existence.