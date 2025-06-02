Historic Peace Talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian and Russian Delegations Convene
Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived in Istanbul for their second round of peace talks in three years. The meeting took place at Ciragan Palace, with senior Turkish officials present. Delegates arrived in various attires, reflecting the ongoing conflict, captured in Reuters footage.
Delegations from Ukraine and Russia descended upon Istanbul's Ciragan Palace on Monday for a pivotal round of peace negotiations. This marks the second such meeting in three years, as the parties endeavor to quell ongoing tensions.
Footage from Reuters captured the moment the delegates arrived, showcasing a striking contrast in their attires. Russian officials predominantly donned suits, while several members of the Ukrainian team opted for camouflaged military uniforms.
The presence of senior Turkish officials at the venue underscores the gravity of these discussions, which many hope will result in a breakthrough toward resolving long-standing hostilities.
