In an unexpected development, the German government revealed that it was not forewarned about Ukraine's drone attack on Russian targets. Speaking from Berlin, a government spokesperson clarified on Monday that informing Germany was unnecessary as Ukraine is entitled to defend itself in a war breaching international law.

Despite the military engagement in Russia, efforts towards peace continue. The same day, the spokesperson confirmed Ukraine's willingness to engage in negotiations with Russia, highlighting ongoing peace talks set in Istanbul.

The diplomatic engagement underscores a complex backdrop where military actions and peace efforts coexist, necessitating cautious navigation by all parties involved.

