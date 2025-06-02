Left Menu

Arrested influencer 'denied' basic amenities in jail, petition filed in Kolkata court

The counsel of the 22-year-old female influencer, arrested for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, on Monday filed a petition in the Alipore Court here, alleging that she was denied basic amenities in the correctional home where she is lodged.The court has sought a report in this regard by June 4, her lawyer Mohammed Samimuddin said.No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Womens Correctional Home.

The counsel of the 22-year-old female influencer, arrested for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, on Monday filed a petition in the Alipore Court here, alleging that she was denied basic amenities in the correctional home where she is lodged.

The court has sought a report in this regard by June 4, her lawyer Mohammed Samimuddin said.

''No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been feeling well. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4,'' Samimudding told PTI. The Kolkata Police had arrested Sharmishtha Panoli from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

On Saturday, a court in Kolkata sent Panoli to judicial custody till June 13.

The influencer has been booked under relevant sections for promoting enmity between different groups, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, apart from intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, police said.

