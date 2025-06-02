UP's new DGP Rajeev Krishna outlines roadmap to improve policing

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Monday unveiled a 10-point agenda to elevate policing standards in the state, underlining that police will maintain an uncompromising stance against criminals.

Addressing his first press conference since assuming charge as the director general of police (DGP) on May 31, the 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said he will focus on ensuring women's safety, tackling cybercrime and addressing public complaints.

The 1969-born Krishna replaced Prashant Kumar on his superannuation as the state police chief.

Krishna also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for trusting him to lead the world's largest police force.

''This is a huge responsibility and I am committed to taking Uttar Pradesh Police to unprecedented heights of excellence,'' he said.

''In the last eight years, under the energetic leadership and clear vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the direction of policing in the state has remained consistent. I will continue on this path with renewed strategic focus and enthusiasm,'' he added.

Krishna unveiled a comprehensive 10-point agenda to elevate policing standards in the state.

He said police will maintain an uncompromising stance against criminals, especially organised crime networks.

''Zero tolerance towards crime will remain the bedrock of our law enforcement strategy. We aim to create a secure environment for all citizens,'' he said.

Underlining the urgent need to address crimes against women, Krishna said special focus will be on its prevention and redressal.

''Our initiatives will be directed at empowering women and reinforcing their sense of safety,'' he said.

The DGP further said that responsive and sensitive handling of public grievances will be a top priority.

''We will ensure that every voice is heard and every complaint is resolved empathetically and swiftly,'' he said.

Krishna warned that any disruption will be dealt with firmly. He also identified cybercrime as a growing challenge, especially in the post-Covid era.

''We have strengthened our cyber infrastructure and will further modernise it using advanced technologies,'' he noted.

Krishna highlighted the need to improve the delivery and accessibility of police services. He also stressed the need to address administrative and welfare issues of personnel.

''We will prioritise police welfare so that our personnel remain motivated and effective,'' he said.

Emphasising the importance of technology, the DGP said artificial intelligence will be a ''game changer'' in policing efficiency and data-driven decision-making. He also stressed the importance of continuous training for officers to adapt to evolving challenges.

''Training will be treated as a high-priority domain to enhance service quality for citizens,'' he asserted.

Krishna outlined his 10 focus areas as a ''guiding light'' for Uttar Pradesh Police and exhorted all personnel to contribute their best towards achieving these goals.

''UP Police is ready to set new benchmarks in law enforcement under the visionary leadership of the chief minister. Our commitment to excellence, strategic initiatives and cutting-edge technologies will ensure that we continue to serve citizens with utmost sincerity and integrity,'' he said.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Krishna holds a degree in Electronics Engineering. Since joining the IPS in 1991, he has held several key positions in Uttar Pradesh, including SP Firozabad, SSP Noida, SSP Agra, SSP Lucknow and IG Meerut.

He was the founding chief of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in 2007 and played a vital role in neutralising Indian Mujahideen operatives involved in nationwide bombings.

In 2012, Krishna was deputed to the Border Security Force, where he served as inspector general of Jammu Frontier and later as IG (Operations).

He led the design and implementation of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), incorporating cutting-edge sensors and surveillance technologies.

In his stints as ADG of Lucknow Zone and ADG of Agra Zone, he oversaw policing across 19 districts. Most recently, he was serving as director (Vigilance) and chairman of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, where he oversaw recruitment of 60,244 constables.

Krishna has been decorated with multiple honours, including Police Medal for Gallantry (2002), Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry (2009), President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2015), and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2007).

