Left Menu

Ambedkar's statue defaced by unidentified person in Punjab's Jalandhar

Earlier on March 31, the statue was desecrated.Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice SFJ claimed responsibility on social media for the alleged act.Following this incident, local Dalit leaders condemned it and demanded the strictest action possible against the perpetrators.Police said a case has been registered against Pannun and an unidentified person in this case.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:54 IST
Ambedkar's statue defaced by unidentified person in Punjab's Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of B R Ambedkar was defaced with black paint by an unidentified person in Punjab's Jalandhar district, said police on Monday.

In a CCTV clip, the miscreant, wearing a cap and face covered with a cloth, could be seen spraying paint on the statue's face.

The incident took place in Nangal village in Phillaur sub-division of Jalandhar district.

This is the second incident in two months in the same village when the statue was vandalised. Earlier on March 31, the statue was desecrated.

Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) claimed responsibility on social media for the alleged act.

Following this incident, local Dalit leaders condemned it and demanded the strictest action possible against the perpetrators.

Police said a case has been registered against Pannun and an unidentified person in this case. The FIR has been registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phillaur police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025