Left Menu

Thieves decamp with 59 kg gold from Canara Bank Mangoli branch in Karnataka

Thieves struck rich by decamping with 59 kg of gold from the Mangoli branch of Canara Bank here recently, a senior police officer said on Monday.The gold was deposited by people who took loans from the bank, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi told reporters here.He briefed about the incident after the bank officials arrived at the conclusion that 59 kg of gold was stolen.According to him, on May 26, the Canara Bank Mangoli branch manager lodged a complaint.He said the staff locked the bank on May 23 evening.

PTI | Vijayapura | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:31 IST
Thieves decamp with 59 kg gold from Canara Bank Mangoli branch in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Thieves struck rich by decamping with 59 kg of gold from the Mangoli branch of Canara Bank here recently, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The gold was deposited by people who took loans from the bank, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi told reporters here.

He briefed about the incident after the bank officials arrived at the conclusion that 59 kg of gold was stolen.

According to him, on May 26, the Canara Bank Mangoli branch manager lodged a complaint.

He said the staff locked the bank on May 23 evening. On May 24 and 25 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), the bank was closed.

On May 26, when the peon returned to clean the branch, he noticed the shutter locks were cut. Immediately, the police were informed.

''After inspection, it was found that the thieves had sneaked into the bank and stole the booty. Bank officials have evaluated the booty and found that 59 kg of gold had been stolen. The gold was deposited with the bank against gold loan,'' Nimbargi said.

Eight teams have been formed to investigate the case, he added.

Police suspect that the theft would have happened on the intervening night of May 24 and 25.

''An investigation is in progress. We will soon arrest the accused and take the case to its logical end,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025