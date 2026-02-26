Left Menu

Bank Cashier Nabbed for Rs 2 Crore Fraud

Tejvath Theerapathamma, a former cashier at State Bank of India, was arrested by Chhattisgarh's ACB/EOW for embezzling over Rs 2 crore. Suspended last June, a complaint led to a case under anti-corruption laws. Despite evading capture, officials apprehended her at the Bilha branch after a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tejvath Theerapathamma, a suspended cashier from the State Bank of India's Bilha branch, was apprehended by Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW). She stands accused of embezzling over Rs 2 crore, a charge that led to her suspension last June.

A complaint filed by the branch manager prompted an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The departmental inquiry uncovered financial irregularities committed between December 19, 2024, and January 2, 2025. Acting on this evidence, further investigation by the ACB/EOW resulted in locating Theerapathamma.

Pursued for several days, authorities arrested Theerapathamma at the Bilha branch following a tip-off about her visit on February 26. She is due to appear before a Bilaspur court as the process for securing her police remand commences.

TRENDING

1
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India
2
Tragic Hotel Incident: Heart Attack Claims Life Amid Drug OD Suspicions

Tragic Hotel Incident: Heart Attack Claims Life Amid Drug OD Suspicions

 India
3
Liquor Scam Unveiled: Avinash Reddy Surrenders Big Update

Liquor Scam Unveiled: Avinash Reddy Surrenders Big Update

 India
4
Hillary Clinton in testimony says she has no information on Epstein's criminal activities and never recalls meeting him, reports AP.

Hillary Clinton in testimony says she has no information on Epstein's crimin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026