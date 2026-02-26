Bank Cashier Nabbed for Rs 2 Crore Fraud

Tejvath Theerapathamma, a suspended cashier from the State Bank of India's Bilha branch, was apprehended by Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW). She stands accused of embezzling over Rs 2 crore, a charge that led to her suspension last June.

A complaint filed by the branch manager prompted an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The departmental inquiry uncovered financial irregularities committed between December 19, 2024, and January 2, 2025. Acting on this evidence, further investigation by the ACB/EOW resulted in locating Theerapathamma.

Pursued for several days, authorities arrested Theerapathamma at the Bilha branch following a tip-off about her visit on February 26. She is due to appear before a Bilaspur court as the process for securing her police remand commences.