CM Fadnavis chairs review meet ahead of Eid; says strict law and order steps in place

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 21:37 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday held a review meeting in connection with upcoming Eid festivities and asserted strict law and order measures are in place across the state.

An official release said the meeting was attended by Deputy Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLAs Aslam Shaikh, Abu Azmi, Amin Patel, Rais Shaikh, Sana Malik, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti among others.

''Maharashtra has always maintained excellent law and order during festivals, and appropriate planning has also been carried out for the upcoming Eid. All concerned agencies must work in coordination to ensure peace and order during this period,'' the release quoted the CM as saying.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai police presented details of measures being implemented as part of Eid preparations, it added.

