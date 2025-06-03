Left Menu

Dozens of inmates escape Pakistani jail after earthquakes, says official

The jail break occurred after several earthquakes caused panic among the prisoners, the minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, told reporters outside Malir prison. His comments were carried live on local TV news channels on Tuesday. Lanjar said 46 of the escapees had been captured but he did not say how many prisoners had escaped. The prison break was one of the largest ever in Pakistan, he said.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:23 IST
Dozens of prisoners escaped from a jail in the Pakistan city of Karachi late on Monday night, a provincial law minister said. The jail break occurred after several earthquakes caused panic among the prisoners, the minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, told reporters outside Malir prison.

His comments were carried live on local TV news channels on Tuesday. Lanjar said 46 of the escapees had been captured but he did not say how many prisoners had escaped.

The prison break was one of the largest ever in Pakistan, he said.

