China 'firmly opposes' EU curbs on Chinese medical device firms

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:25 IST
China 'firmly opposes' EU curbs on Chinese medical device firms
China is firmly opposed to the EU's plan to restrict Chinese medical device firms' participation in bids for public contracts, and urged the bloc to "correct its erroneous practices," the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

China will pay close attention to the EU's further actions and will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry added.

Both sides should solve disputes through cooperation and dialogue, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

