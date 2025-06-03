Govt Mobilizes Resources to Combat GBV After Brutal Murder of Teen Girl

In the wake of the horrific murder of 14-year-old Lukhona Fose in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, Deputy Police Minister Dr. Polly Boshielo has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, declaring it a national crisis that demands maximum urgency and resources.

Dr. Boshielo visited the grieving family of Lukhona on Monday, following the discovery of the teenager’s mutilated body in a nearby veld. Lukhona, who went missing after failing to return home from school, was found a day later—naked from the waist down, bearing deep cuts to both her upper and lower body. Even more chillingly, her genitalia had been removed, leading police to investigate the case as either a hate crime or a ritualistic "muthi" killing.

“The nature of this crime is beyond inhumane. It cannot be business as usual when our girls are being hunted down and slaughtered,” said Dr. Boshielo. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) occult-related crimes unit has been brought in to thoroughly investigate this heinous act. This unit specializes in crimes where body parts are removed for ritual purposes or as a form of symbolic violence rooted in superstition or hate.”

Her murder comes just a week after the body of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale was found dumped in Lombardy West, highlighting a disturbing pattern of violence against women and young girls. These cases are part of a broader trend that continues to plague South African communities, fueling outrage and calls for more effective preventative measures.

Specialized Units and National Coordination

In response to the murder of Lukhona and similar cases, the police ministry is deploying maximum resources, including forensic specialists, investigators, and trauma counselors. Dr. Boshielo emphasized that the SAPS, under the direction of the Provincial Commissioner, has mobilized a high-level investigative team committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible.

“We have full faith and confidence in the investigative team. A breakthrough is imminent. We owe it to Lukhona, to her family, and to every woman and girl in this country to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she stated.

Addressing the Root Causes

The Deputy Minister stressed that ending gender-based violence requires more than just reactive policing—it necessitates a society-wide shift in attitudes, behavior, and accountability.

“We need every South African—men, women, youth, civil society, and religious groups—to be part of this fight. GBV is a societal illness. To treat it, we must target the root causes: misogyny, toxic masculinity, economic inequality, and impunity,” said Dr. Boshielo.

Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister in the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, joined the visit and echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the urgency of collaborative interventions between law enforcement, social services, and grassroots organizations.

Vigilance and Protection for Women and Girls

During her address, Dr. Boshielo urged young women and girls to be cautious and always inform trusted individuals of their movements. While acknowledging that the onus should never fall solely on victims to protect themselves, she stressed the importance of situational awareness given the rising violence.

“We understand that women should not have to live in fear, but the sad reality is that we are facing a war against the female body. Until we root out the perpetrators and shift our societal norms, we encourage women and girls to be extra vigilant,” she said.

Public Reaction and Calls for Accountability

The public outcry following Lukhona’s murder has been overwhelming, with civil society organizations and community leaders demanding transparency, faster investigations, and harsher sentencing for perpetrators of GBV and femicide.

Local residents in Roodepoort have organized community patrols and vigils, not only to honor Lukhona’s memory but to demand greater protection for their daughters, sisters, and mothers.

“We are heartbroken, angry, and tired,” said one community member at the family’s home. “How many more must die before real change happens?”

Looking Ahead

Dr. Boshielo reiterated that the fight against GBV is a top national priority and one that the government is addressing with both policy and action. The department continues to roll out prevention programs in schools, strengthen community policing forums, and improve victim support services.

“The time to act is now. Our children are not safe, and we must take collective responsibility to ensure that every girl grows up free from fear,” she concluded.

As investigations into the murders of Lukhona Fose and Olorato Mongale continue, South Africa finds itself at a critical juncture. Whether the national resolve can match the urgency of the crisis remains to be seen—but for now, the commitment from law enforcement is clear: this will not go unanswered.