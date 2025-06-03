Trial Set for Officer in French Teen's Fatal Shooting
A French police officer will stand trial next year for the murder of a teenager that ignited nationwide protests. The teenager, Nahel M., was shot in Nanterre in 2023, sparking unrest across France. The trial is set following an investigation that involved dropping charges against another officer.
Paris | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- France
A French police officer accused of fatally shooting a teenager in 2023 will face trial next year, announced the Nanterre prosecutor's office. The June 27 incident, which occurred in a Paris suburb, resulted in nationwide protests.
The officer, Florian M., will be tried in the Assize Court of Hauts-de-Seine, while a charge against a second officer was dropped. The trial might commence as early as the second quarter of 2026.
The shooting of the North African descent teenager, Nahel M., was captured on video, fueling public outrage and unrest in several French cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
