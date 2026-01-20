Tamil Nadu Meal Workers Demand Justice: Protests Sweep the State

The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA) launched a four-day protest on Tuesday, voicing concerns over unfulfilled promises by the state government. Their demands include revised pensions and filling vacant positions. Failed negotiations with officials have pushed 71,000 workers to take this decisive stand across the state.

Association Secretary A. Jessy expressed discontent with the ruling DMK, stating that despite promises made during the 2021 elections, workers' compensation issues remain unresolved. The union, representing employees at over 1 lakh meal centers, organized district-wide protests expected to last until January 23, 2026.

Further actions are planned with a demonstration in front of District Collectorates on January 24 and 25. PMK faction leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss highlighted potential impacts on 43,038 meal centers which could disrupt student meals. He urged the government to promptly address the workers' grievances and engage in dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)