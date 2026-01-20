Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Meal Workers Demand Justice: Protests Sweep the State

The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA) commenced a four-day protest across the state to demand revised pensions and other benefits. Talks with the government failed, prompting 71,000 workers to demonstrate. The protest could disrupt meals at thousands of centers affecting students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:11 IST
Tamil Nadu Meal Workers Demand Justice: Protests Sweep the State
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA) launched a four-day protest on Tuesday, voicing concerns over unfulfilled promises by the state government. Their demands include revised pensions and filling vacant positions. Failed negotiations with officials have pushed 71,000 workers to take this decisive stand across the state.

Association Secretary A. Jessy expressed discontent with the ruling DMK, stating that despite promises made during the 2021 elections, workers' compensation issues remain unresolved. The union, representing employees at over 1 lakh meal centers, organized district-wide protests expected to last until January 23, 2026.

Further actions are planned with a demonstration in front of District Collectorates on January 24 and 25. PMK faction leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss highlighted potential impacts on 43,038 meal centers which could disrupt student meals. He urged the government to promptly address the workers' grievances and engage in dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026