Coal Minister Launches CMPFO’s C CARES 2.0 for Seamless PF, Pension Access

In a major digital leap for coal sector workers, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy launched C CARES Version 2.0, a comprehensive web portal and mobile platform developed for the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization (CMPFO). The new version, designed and developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), promises to transform how over 9.6 lakh coal sector beneficiaries — 3.3 lakh Provident Fund subscribers and 6.3 lakh pensioners — access their entitlements.

The launch event in New Delhi was attended by Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, senior officials from the Ministry, CMPFO leadership, and the C-DAC development team.

A Unified Digital Platform for Coal Workers’ Social Security

C CARES (Coal Claims Automation and Real-time e-Service) is a tech-enabled initiative under the Ministry of Coal aimed at bringing together coal workers, coal companies, and CMPFO into a single digital ecosystem. The new Version 2.0 is a user-centric upgrade offering real-time visibility into PF and pension claims, easy grievance redressal, and direct benefit transfers (DBT), significantly reducing claim processing times.

Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the launch as a milestone in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ through Digital India. “C CARES 2.0 not only brings speed and accountability but also ensures dignity and convenience to lakhs of coal workers and their families,” he said.

He further emphasized the need for continuous improvement, urging the Ministry and CMPFO to incorporate user feedback and keep the platform dynamic and responsive.

Technology-Driven Financial Empowerment

The digital overhaul enables automatic disbursement of Provident Fund and pension benefits directly into workers' bank accounts, eliminating intermediaries and delays. Developed jointly by C-DAC and the State Bank of India, the financial module ensures real-time ledger updates based on employer data, enabling better planning and faster processing.

Initially, the new system is operational in five CMPFO regional offices:

Godavarikhani and Kothagudem (SCCL)

Asansol-I (ECL)

Bilaspur (SECL)

Nagpur (WCL)

The module will be rolled out nationwide across all CMPFO regional offices starting July 1, 2025.

Key Features of C CARES 2.0

Real-Time Claim Tracking: Members can track the status of their PF and pension claims at every stage, from submission to settlement. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Pension and PF claims are credited directly to members’ accounts, with full transparency. Mobile App Integration: A mobile application is available for all CMPFO members, offering: Profile and employment history view

PF balance tracking

Claim tracking

Grievance submission

Chatbot support for FAQs Smart Dashboards: Custom dashboards for CMPFO and coal companies display trends, claims statistics, and bottleneck reports. This supports predictive analytics for enhancing service delivery. Automated Ledger Updates: Employer-submitted data updates member accounts automatically, reducing human error and improving accuracy.

A Model of Worker-Centric Governance

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, commended the initiative as a demonstration of the Ministry’s people-first approach, saying, “This is not just about digitization. It’s about delivering faster, cleaner, and more accessible social security to the backbone of the coal industry — our workers.”

Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, lauded the development team for rolling out the platform in record time, reflecting the Ministry’s urgency in delivering e-governance services to India’s coal workforce.

Strengthening Transparency and Accountability

By bringing claims processing, disbursement, and grievance redressal into a unified, traceable framework, C CARES 2.0 reinforces CMPFO’s foundational mission of ensuring social security for coal sector workers since its establishment in 1948.

The use of technology allows for:

Faster turnaround times for claim settlements

Reduction in paperwork and manual handling

Greater visibility and reporting for employers and policymakers

Higher trust and confidence among workers

With over 9.6 lakh current beneficiaries, CMPFO is one of the largest social security providers in India’s industrial workforce segment. The launch of C CARES 2.0 is expected to significantly enhance user experience, improve governance, and prepare the system for future scalability, especially as India continues expanding its energy and mineral sector footprint.

Looking Ahead

The Ministry of Coal has positioned this digital initiative as a template for other sectors, signaling that robust, inclusive, and responsive digital governance must be at the heart of India’s industrial modernization.

Minister Reddy concluded, “Let this portal be the beginning of a new chapter in social security delivery, where dignity, transparency, and efficiency are not just goals, but guarantees.”