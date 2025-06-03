ICRISAT Launches ISSCA to Boost South-South Agricultural Cooperation

In a landmark move to strengthen agricultural innovation and foster development partnerships across the Global South, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), officially launched the ICRISAT Centre of Excellence for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture (ISSCA). The announcement came during the Conference on Global South and Triangular Cooperation: Emerging Facets, held in New Delhi.

The establishment of ISSCA marks a significant step forward in promoting inclusive, climate-resilient, and sustainable agricultural growth for countries that share similar environmental, economic, and social contexts.

Uniting the Global South Through Agriculture

ISSCA is designed to become a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and technology transfer among developing countries. It aims to translate proven agricultural innovations into scalable impact, using both physical and digital means to connect institutions, experts, and policymakers.

As a central feature, ISSCA’s digital portal will function as a living repository of validated agricultural innovations, facilitating:

Peer-to-peer learning and mentorship

Partnership brokering for collaborative projects

Deployment of low-cost, high-impact technologies

Policy exchange and best-practice models for climate-smart agriculture

Regional demonstration hubs and pilot implementation strategies

The Centre focuses primarily on the semi-arid and dryland regions, which face acute vulnerabilities due to climate change, resource constraints, and food insecurity.

Strategic MoU Between ICRISAT and DAKSHIN

The event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ICRISAT and DAKSHIN (Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative), a flagship Government of India initiative that supports South-South cooperation through capacity-building, policy advisory, and development partnership models.

This strategic partnership is expected to serve as a catalyst for collective problem-solving, particularly in the fields of sustainable agriculture, digital innovation, and community-led rural development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT, said, “The Global South is a reservoir of innovation and traditional wisdom. However, there is an urgent need for coordinated investment and collaboration to realize the full potential of these assets. ISSCA is ICRISAT’s commitment to helping countries lead their own agricultural transformation, grounded in science, empowered by partnerships, and oriented toward inclusive prosperity.”

A Platform for Inclusive Growth

Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of RIS, highlighted that DAKSHIN’s mission aligns closely with ISSCA’s objectives. “Our goal is to identify and promote scalable, sustainable solutions that are culturally relevant and economically viable for partner countries in the Global South,” he said.

He added that the ICRISAT–DAKSHIN collaboration will reinforce systems that enable:

Resilient food production

Value-added processing

Digital agricultural services

Climate-resilient farming practices

Government Commitment to South-South Partnerships

Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), reaffirmed the Government of India’s strong support for the initiative. He underscored ICAR’s intent to work closely with ISSCA, citing the partnership as a testament to India’s global leadership in agricultural science and diplomacy.

“ISSCA offers a unique opportunity to amplify India’s success in agricultural innovation and share it meaningfully with nations that face similar development hurdles. The proactive involvement of ICAR will help deliver real, field-level transformation,” Dr. Jat said.

Building Capacity, Scaling Impact

With its launch, ISSCA becomes a dedicated platform for triangular cooperation—bringing together governments, research institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector from the Global South and beyond. The Centre aims to:

Support South-South learning exchanges and joint research

Create customized training and mentorship programs

Establish innovation incubators for smallholder-focused solutions

Enable youth engagement in agri-tech, sustainability, and entrepreneurship

Leverage big data, AI, and GIS for monitoring and evaluation

ICRISAT and RIS plan to hold a series of regional consultation workshops and South-South policy dialogues in the coming months to gather feedback, identify new partners, and align ISSCA's priorities with national and regional agricultural goals.

A Global Effort for Local Impact

The launch of ISSCA comes at a time when countries across the Global South are confronting complex agricultural challenges, including water scarcity, land degradation, climate volatility, and supply chain disruptions. Through its coordinated, inclusive, and science-led approach, ISSCA is poised to become a model institution for transnational collaboration, echoing India’s broader vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

The Centre is expected to help shape a future where agricultural systems are not only more productive but also more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable—turning shared challenges into shared solutions.