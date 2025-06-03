Left Menu

Court Expedites Arguments in Delhi Riots Case Amid Judicial Transition

A Delhi court handling the February 2020 riots case has urged both the prosecution and defense to expedite discussions on charges following a judicial transfer. Judge Lalit Kumar emphasized the urgency, directing all parties to collaborate on scheduling the arguments promptly.

The judicial proceedings related to the February 2020 Delhi riots are set to accelerate following a directive from the court. Amidst a recent judicial transfer, the court has urged both the prosecution and defense to quickly finalize their timelines for arguing charges.

The case, which sees several high-profile activists accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, has faced delays. Judge Sameer Bajpai's recent transfer prompted Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar to call for expedited arguments.

Judge Kumar emphasized that considerable time had already elapsed. He instructed the prosecution and defense to coordinate schedules and communicate with each other, setting a deadline for June 6 to proceed with the hearings efficiently.

