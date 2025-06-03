Court Expedites Arguments in Delhi Riots Case Amid Judicial Transition

The judicial proceedings related to the February 2020 Delhi riots are set to accelerate following a directive from the court. Amidst a recent judicial transfer, the court has urged both the prosecution and defense to quickly finalize their timelines for arguing charges.

The case, which sees several high-profile activists accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, has faced delays. Judge Sameer Bajpai's recent transfer prompted Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar to call for expedited arguments.

Judge Kumar emphasized that considerable time had already elapsed. He instructed the prosecution and defense to coordinate schedules and communicate with each other, setting a deadline for June 6 to proceed with the hearings efficiently.

