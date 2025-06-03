Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vows Farmer-Centric Reforms at Pune Agri Outreach

Continuing the momentum of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, spent a day interacting directly with farmers, agri-scientists, and market stakeholders in Narayangaon Taluka, Pune district. This visit, part of a week-long grassroots outreach initiative, was aimed at assessing on-ground challenges and promoting government-led agri-reforms and support schemes.

The Minister’s visit included field inspections, market walkthroughs, and a significant community interaction at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Narayangaon, where he felicitated agri-entrepreneurs and emphasized the need for “lab-to-land” integration—bringing scientists and farmers together to innovate and resolve real-world agricultural issues.

Bridging the Lab-to-Land Gap

Addressing a packed gathering at the KVK, Shri Chouhan made a strong appeal to India’s 16,000 agricultural scientists to regularly visit farms, stating, “It’s no longer enough to work in labs while farmers struggle in the fields. We must be on the ground, understand real challenges, and co-create solutions.”

The Minister underscored that developed agriculture is the cornerstone of a developed India. “Viksit Bharat cannot be realized without Viksit Krishi,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to farmers' prosperity as central to national progress.

New Measures Against Counterfeit Inputs

In response to farmer concerns over fake inputs, Shri Chouhan announced the government’s plan to bring in stringent legislation to curb the production and distribution of counterfeit fertilizers and pesticides. The proposed law, he said, will ensure strict penalties for violators, safeguarding both crop quality and farmer incomes.

Market Intervention Scheme for TOP Crops

Shri Chouhan shared details of the newly enhanced Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) focused on Tomato, Onion, and Potato (TOP) crops. He explained that the Central Government will bear transportation costs when farmers choose to sell in other states offering higher returns.

“This will ensure price stabilization and profitability for farmers while softening market shocks for consumers,” he added. The announcement received enthusiastic response from farmers in Narayangaon—a key region for tomato and grape cultivation.

Addressing Climate Change and Innovation

On the subject of climate change, the Union Minister expressed concern over its growing impact on agriculture. He called on agri-research institutes to develop crop varieties resilient to high temperatures, unseasonal rain, and drought. He also urged them to extend technical support to farmers on the right use of fertilizers and water management.

“Develop tomato and grape varieties with longer shelf lives,” he instructed the scientists, “and intensify efforts on agri-processing solutions to reduce post-harvest losses.”

Area-Specific Agri-Roadmaps and Cold Storage Boost

The Minister assured that area-specific agricultural roadmaps would be drafted in collaboration with the State Government of Maharashtra, targeting localized solutions. He also stressed on improving cold storage infrastructure and setting up agri-processing units, key to reducing wastage and boosting income.

During his visit to the Narayangaon APMC and Tomato Market, he interacted with local traders, cold storage operators, and farmers. He praised Maharashtra’s progressive approach to horticulture and applauded its growing role in agri-export, citing successes in grape and banana exports.

Listening to Farmers’ Voices

The interactive session gave farmers the opportunity to voice concerns ranging from Minimum Support Price (MSP) policies, losses due to weather events, delays in seeds and equipment, and need for agri-infrastructure like cold chains and processing centres.

Shri Chouhan gave assurance that these inputs would shape future policy actions. “Your suggestions are valuable. Together, we will ensure agriculture in India becomes sustainable, profitable, and resilient,” he said.

Dignitaries and Officials Present

The event witnessed participation from senior officials including:

Shri Manikrao Kokate, Agriculture Minister, Government of Maharashtra

Shri Amol Kolhe, Member of Parliament

Shri Sharad Sonavane, Member of Legislative Assembly

Shri Franklin L. Khobung, Additional Secretary (Farmers Welfare/Digital Agriculture/CEO PM-KISAN)

Krishiratna Anil G. Meher, Chairman, ICAR-KVK Narayangaon

Dr. S.K. Roy, Director, ICAR-ATARI

Dr. S.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Science)

Shri Suraj Mandhare, Agriculture Commissioner, Maharashtra

Toward an Empowered Farming Future

As the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan progresses, the central government is reaffirming its commitment to farmer-led development. With initiatives like strengthened MSP, climate-smart innovation, MIS for TOP crops, strict regulation on agri-inputs, and greater scientist-farmer collaboration, the roadmap for a Viksit Krishi and a Viksit Bharat is taking shape.